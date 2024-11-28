Crown Prince Inaugurates Revamped Ghor Al Mazraa Comprehensive Healthcare Centre

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday inaugurated the revamped Ghor Al Mazraa Comprehensive Healthcare Centre aimed at improving the quality of services.His Royal Highness listened to briefings by Firas Al Hawari and Himmetna Charity Organisation CEO Fadia Samara on the project, which comes as part of an agreement between the and Himmetna to revamp 25 comprehensive healthcare centres in various regions of the Kingdom.Hawari said the inauguration of such a centre aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Ministry of Health's strategy aiming to provide the best comprehensive medical care to citizens and contribute to alleviating pressure on hospitals.For her part, Samara said the project introduced internal medicine, orthopaedic, family and community medicine, and paediatric clinics; a physiotherapy department, a recovery and rehabilitation department, a mammogram room, a telemedicine room, and a waiting system; as well as the expansion of the emergency department, the laboratory, internal clinics, maternal and child healthcare, and dental clinics.The project was built on an area of 1,916 square metres, at a cost amounting to JD2.25 million collected as financial and in-kind donations from citizens, the private sector, and civil society organisations.The Princess Basma Comprehensive Healthcare Centre in Amman's Al Muhajireen area was revamped and inaugurated by the Crown Prince last year as per the signed agreement, under which Himmetna provides funding, planning and supervision, and the Ministry of Health provides logistical and administrative support, as well as medical equipment.After meeting with donors who supported the Karak centre revamp project, Crown Prince Al Hussein expressed appreciation of Himmetna organisation, the donors, and all workers at the centre, stressing that the project is an example of successful partnerships between the government, civil society organisations, and the private sector to improve the quality of services for citizens.