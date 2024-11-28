Qatar Airways Secures Honeywell APU Overhaul Clcontract, A First In The Mena Region

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways has been selected by Honeywell as an official maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider for the Airbus A350's Auxiliary Power Units (APUs).

This license – the first in the Middle East and Africa region for the HGT1700 APU – represents a significant achievement and establishes Qatar Airways as a pivotal player in the MRO business regionally and globally.

As part of this collaboration, Qatar Airways will design and construct a cutting-edge MRO facility to service Honeywell's advanced HGT1700 APU. Completion is anticipated by 2028.

This agreement also underscores Qatar's Vision 2030 objectives, focusing on economic diversification and advancing Qatar as a centre for aerospace innovation.

This project has impacts far beyond aviation, by generating upwards of 50 high-skilled jobs. These jobs will ensure the development of Qatari talent, and also act as a magnet for the best and brightest engineers to come to work and live in Qatar.

In turn, this will bring further economic benefits, as Qatar Airways strengthens the nation's skilled workforce.

"This milestone marks a transformative step for Qatar Airways, as we enter the MRO sector. Alongside servicing our own fleet's APUs, we'll also generate new revenue streams by offering maintenance services to third-parties " said Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer, Badr Mohammed al-Meer,

This partnership not only reinforces its position as an industry leader but also enhances the profitability and capacity to deliver exceptional service to partners, he added.

Honeywell Global, High Growth Regions president and chief executive officer Anant Maheshwari, said byly offering local MRO services for the HGT1700 APU through Qatar Airways' aftermarket capabilities, it is underscoring its commitment to localisation across the Middle East, providing international operators with fast access to the services they need to support the region's rapidly growing aviation sector.

The HGT1700 APU, housed in the tail section of the Airbus A350, supplies crucial electric and pneumatic power for multiple onboard systems, including the aircraft's main engines.

Through this agreement, each year, Qatar Airways will generate revenue and save on servicing costs for its own fleet. This development also aligns with Qatar's commitment to fostering an aviation and technology hub within the region.

This milestone places Qatar Airways within a select group of global MRO providers authorised to conduct these specialised services, reinforcing its reputation as an emerging leader in the aviation maintenance sector.

Through this partnership, Qatar Airways also becomes an official Honeywell Channel Partner, marking a new era in which it can now extend maintenance services for Honeywell products. Qatar Airways is accelerating the project timeline to induct its first APU into the facility by 2028.

