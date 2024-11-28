IOF Heavily Bombs Nuseirat Camp, Murders Nine Palestinian Civilians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces (IOF) targeted Nuseirat refugee camp in a heavy bombing today, at the center of the Gaza Strip, murdering nine Palestinian civilians and injuring several others.

Wafa news agency reported that the IOF carried out heavy bombardment on the new camp in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, murdering nine Palestinian civilians and injuring several others.

The Israeli occupation continues its relentless genocide against the Gaza Strip through and bombardment carried out from all sides (air, land and sea) since October 2023, murdering more than 44,282 Palestinian civilians and injuring more than 104,880 others, while thousands of other victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

