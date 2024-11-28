Issawi Inspects Royal Initiatives In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, November 28 (Petra) - Coinciding with King Abdullah II's visit to Karak on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of assuming constitutional powers, Royal Court Chief and head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, Yousef Issawi, conducted field visits to inspect various royal initiative projects in Karak.In the Mujib area, Issawi visited the El Zay Ready Wear Company project, part of the branches and production units initiative. The factory, covering about three and a half dunams, is nearing completion, with over 95% of the work finished.The facility is expected to be completed by early next year and will provide 220 job opportunities for local residents and neighboring villages. Issawi was briefed on the project's implementation stages, infrastructure, production lines, and expansion plans by project manager Salim Majali.Launched in 2008, the branches and production units initiative aims to establish production branches for factories in regions in need for employment opportunities for local youth. To date, 30 projects have been completed, providing more than 9,700 job opportunities.Issawi also visited the Lajjun area, where he inspected a fodder cultivation project by the Lajjun Association, another royal initiative. The project, built on 1,500 dunums, supports livestock breeders in the region by providing green fodder at affordable prices.The first phase, which involved cultivating 100 dunums, has been completed. The second phase will be supported by agricultural tools, a modern irrigation network, and solar-powered water pumps to reduce energy costs. The project uses treated water from the Lajjun purification station to irrigate crops such as alfalfa.The Lajjun project is part of the empowerment and work of the cooperative sector initiative, which aims to strengthen the role of cooperative societies in development and allow them to implement income-generating agricultural projects using modern technology.Issawi emphasized that these agricultural projects reflect the direct instructions of His Majesty the King, who prioritizes enhancing agricultural productivity to support local communities.He noted that the royal initiatives focus on improving the agricultural sector, which is key to economic growth, enhancing the livelihoods of farmers, and creating job opportunities.The branches and production units initiative, in particular, plays a significant role in combating poverty and unemployment by offering employment, increasing productivity, and improving living standards.