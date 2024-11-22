NEWFIELD LAW GROUP AT GREATER NEW YORK DENTAL MEETING

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Disability attorney Jason Newfield, founder of Newfield Law Group, will attend this year's Greater New York Dental Meeting taking place at the Javits Center. Newfield, who will be at Booth #4617, is offering a free, on-the-spot review of disability insurance policies for dentists, oral surgeons, orthodontists, periodontists, endodontists, and other dental professionals who are concerned about their long-term disability insurance claims.“Having worked for more than twenty years with many dental professionals, I have seen how long-term disability insurance companies use strategies to avoid paying benefits for claimants,” said Newfield in a recent podcast.“With so much experience in this area, and specifically relating to dental professionals, I can analyze disability policies, knowing also how each of the disability insurance companies operate, and provide useful insight into what the claimant can expect when they file a claim,” he added.Disability attorney Jason Newfield works closely with dentists and their treating physicians to proactively create a claim to withstand the multiple challenges brought by the insurance companies. By doing the work“upstream,” he likes to say, he's preventing claimants from having to clean up the spills that inevitably occur once a claim is filed.Dentists are frequently injured and have to limit or stop practicing altogether because of the repetitive motions, application of pressure and long hours standing over patients. While the layperson doesn't think of the dentist as having a physically challenging occupation, in fact performing chair dentistry, oral surgery and providing dental care is extremely stressful on the musculoskeletal systems.“We know from attending other dental meetings that many companies will be on site with ergonomically designed chairs and other equipment, which is definitely a step in the right direction,” commented Newfield, whose practice represents dentists nationwide.“But even in the best of circumstances, these repetitive motion injuries happen over time, and continuing to perform dentistry exacerbates the injury. Filing a long term disability claim should be a relatively easy process, but it is anything but.”Dental professionals who have purchased their own disability insurance policies are advised to seek professional help from an experienced disability attorney if they are considering working part-time but own a policy with a residual provision. The intent of the policy was to ensure their ability to work full-time; if they cannot but can work part-time, they should receive partial benefits to make up for the lost income.“Navigating residual benefits gets tricky for claimants,” explained Newfield.“The dentist benefits from our guidance to ensure they don't get denied based on their ability to work part time. We have seen insurance companies attempt to deny a claim, stating the dentist could work full time or claiming the other income in the practice, from tooth whitening or headache relief, for instance, was more than making up for their inability to practice full time.”Jason Newfield, who speaks before dental groups and has publishes in dental and medical journals, reports that dentists generally own three different types of long term disability insurance policies:Association Disability Policies, typically purchased when they first attain their D.D.S. These policies are usually sold through the American Dental Association or state dental societies. They are essentially group policies, not as expensive as private policies and affordable when the dentist is still establishing their practice and paying dental school loans.Group or ERISA Disability Insurance Policies if the dentist works for a dental practice as an employee. These policies are usually far less expensive than private policies but they are problematic. They are governed by a federal workplace law, ERISA, and fighting back against a denial is constrained by strict laws, including limited time to appeal a denial, no jury trial and limitations on what evidence can be considered in the administrative process.Private or Individual Policies are owned by dentists who understand the value of protecting their income and are able to afford the premiums. Purchased through an insurance broker or agent, the policies were very generous in previous decades, when dentists and doctors were targeted by insurance companies as a profitable market segment. Today's policies have more restrictions and there are fewer companies underwriting high income disability insurance.Attendees of the Greater New York Dental Meeting are invited to stop by booth 4617 to discuss any concerns about disability insurance matters. Those who bring a copy of their disability insurance policy will receive an on-the-spot review of their policy at no cost. If preferred, appointments can be made for a free telephone consultation with Jason Newfield.About Us: Situated in Melville, New York, Jason Newfield, Esq. is a renowned national disability insurance lawyer, offering robust legal representation across various disability and long-term care issues and situations. His vast experience has led to many successful case resolutions, claim approvals and client satisfaction. Martindale-Hubbell® has rated Mr. Newfield an AV® Preeminent 5 out of 5 attorney, its highest possible designation. Super Lawyers has named Mr. Newfield to its select list of New York-metro attorneys for twelve years and he enjoys a 5 star rating from the legal rating service Avvo and a 4.9 rating from Google My Business.

