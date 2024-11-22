HARMAN India Wins Silver As Responsible Investor Of The Year At The Climate Action Summit 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

We are excited to share that HARMAN has been recognized with the Silver Award for Responsible Investor of the Year at the Climate Action Summit 2024, organized by ET Edge (Times of India Group). This award is a testament to our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability in our business.

As a company, we believe that the future of must be aligned with the future of our planet. Over the past few years, HARMAN's Consumer and HARMAN India teams have taken steps to reduce our environmental impacts, and this award highlights the significant strides we've made.

Driving Sustainable Innovation Across Our Products

Some of our most popular speakers and sound systems, are now built with materials that reduce their environmental footprint. By incorporating recycled materials and optimizing our designs for longevity and ease of repair, we embed sustainability into the product design, aiming to maximize the positive impacts. We are ensuring that these products have a positive impact on both our customers and the environment.

For example, some of our best-selling audio products, such as the JBL PartyBox 320 , now come with replaceable batteries, empowering users to continue enjoying their devices for longer periods without needing to replace the entire product. By creating devices that are more durable and easier to repair, we help to reduce waste and support a more sustainable future.

Sustainable Packaging

In addition to product innovations, we've made great strides in sustainable packaging. Our approach focuses on reducing the use of plastics and other non-recyclable materials, opting instead for eco-friendly alternatives that are better for the environment. To learn more about the ways we are incorporating sustainable packaging for our customers, check out HARMAN's latest sustainability report .

Looking Ahead: Innovating for a Sustainable Future

At HARMAN, we are committed to thriving responsibly and sustainably. We do this through local community engagement, responsible manufacturing and mindful product evolution.

This recognition as Responsible Investor of the Year reaffirms our belief that we can lead the way in sustainable innovation while continuing to deliver the high-quality products our customers love. We are proud of what we have achieved and excited for the future as we continue to evolve our practices and products for a greener world.