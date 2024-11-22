BJP Alleges Rs 45 Cr Scam By AAP Govt In School Construction

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) In a fresh offensive against the AAP government, the Delhi BJP on Friday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to demand a probe into an alleged Rs 45-crore education 'scam' involving of buildings in an abandoned school in North Delhi.

The BJP's Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, wrote that he wants to expose the AAP government's Rs 45 crore alleged scam in Dariyapur where school buildings have been built on the same premises in 10 years but are lying abandoned.

“Dr B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, launched with fanfare by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and current CM Atishi in June 2023, stands empty. No admission has been done despite claims of 1 lakh applicants,” alleged Gupta, questioning the education department's latest decision to build a fourth building in the school that has no students.

“The building, which was advertised as a cutting-edge facility, has remained idle for an extended period after its inauguration,” he said, raising serious questions about the planning, accountability and transparency of the project.

Gupta wrote to the L-G,“I urge your esteemed office to investigate this matter and take appropriate action. A thorough enquiry into the rationale behind constructing such buildings, their costs and the reasons for their abandonment would not only help to address the misuse of resources but also ensure that public funds are used effectively for the benefit of the people of Delhi.”

The LoP said,“It has been the habit of the AAP government to construct school buildings with huge budgets, inaugurate them under extensive media coverage and advertise them as having state-of-the-art facilities for enhancing quality of education and then leave these buildings abandoned.”

This practice of the AAP government is not only a waste of valuable resources but also a direct violation of the public trust, as taxpayers' money has been spent on a project that does not serve the community's needs, he said.