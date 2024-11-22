Black Philanthropy Month Founder Dr. Jacqueline“Bouvier” Copeland Steps Down As Leader And Chairwoman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black Philanthropy Month Founder Dr. Jacqueline "Bouvier" Copeland

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jacqueline "Bouvier" Copeland , the visionary founder of BLACK PHILANTHROPY MONTH (BPM), is stepping down as BPM's leader and chairwoman, marking a pivotal moment in the history of this global movement for Black giving and funding equity. Known for her groundbreaking work in philanthropy and social justice, Dr. Copeland will continue her support as BPM's International Chair Emeritus, while emerging leader Floyd Jones, founder of the BackBlack Movement , takes the reins as the new BPM International Chair. Jones, an advocate for Black Diaspora funding equity, will lead BPM into its next era, supported by a volunteer Global Leadership Council, comprised of leading figures in Black philanthropy from across the globe, including Vision. founder Toya Nash Randall, the chair of BPM's prestigious 'Reunity: Black Women Give Back Award' initiative.Founded in 2011 under Dr. Copeland's leadership, Black Philanthropy Month has become a powerful international platform, mobilizing 100 million people from inception to celebrate and advance Black philanthropy. Driven by a passion to advance a culture of giving based on love of all humanity, Dr. Copeland created BPM to bring awareness to the contributions and needs of Black communities worldwide, from the U.S. to the global Diaspora. BPM's mission remains steadfast – to elevate Black voices in philanthropy and tackle funding inequities. Now, with Jones and the Council at the helm, BPM aims to continue expanding its initiatives, further embedding Black giving in the global consciousness.Throughout her tenure, and under her leadership, Dr. Copeland and Black Philanthropy Month have spotlighted a powerful yet under-recognized movement, and brought global attention to Black philanthropy's critical role in community building and social justice. Black Americans alone donate an estimated $23 billion in charitable giving annually, yet Black-led organizations and Black communities face immense funding gaps and systemic barriers in accessing capital for their non-profit organizations and businesses with only 1% to 2% of U.S. philanthropic and venture capital reaching these communities. Dr. Copeland founded BPM to address these disparities, and bridge this gap, as well as to make Black generosity a celebrated part of Black identity and heritage, positioning Black giving as a vital force for positive change worldwide.Reflecting on her legacy and the future of Black Philanthropy Month, Dr. Copeland shared,“The true success of any movement leader is the capacity to pass the baton to the next generation. As a volunteer all these decades, BPM has been an affair of the heart, representing my passion to advance our culture of giving as a core element of Black identity, unity, and shared funding capital everywhere. I am most thankful to the countless leaders and funders, who have helped make my BPM dreams reality. Our collective effort has exceeded my wildest imagination with 100 million people engaged and more countries celebrating it worldwide than Black History Month".As Dr. Copeland transitions from BPM, her work is far from complete. As founder and CEO of The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (WISE Fund), she will continue championing equity through projects like AGAPE (A Global African Philanthropic Experience), a BPM spinoff launching in 2025 to foster a Global Black Diaspora Giving Economy. Dr. Copeland is also developing Soul Fusion, a Black Diaspora music collective that blends performance and educational programming to highlight Black musical contributions, with proceeds benefiting both BPM and WISE Fund initiatives.Looking to the future, Black Philanthropy Month's new leadership is refining its plans for 2025 to build upon the foundation Dr. Copeland established. Continuing its practice of announcing annual themes on Martin Luther King Day, BPM will further strengthen its global August celebration, mobilizing millions to support Black philanthropy. In this new era, BPM remains committed to advancing equity and promoting sustainable support for Black communities worldwide, honoring Dr. Copeland's vision while adapting to new challenges, and continuing to inspire change and unity in an evolving social climate, under Mr. Jones's leadership.

