Response Plus Medical Ambulance At NYU Abu Dhabi Enhances Emergency Access To Students

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, November 22, 2024: Response Plus Medical, a leading provider of pre-hospital and emergency medical services in the UAE, has stationed an ambulance at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYU Abu Dhabi) on Saadiyat Island to enhance student access to rapid emergency care.

This addition brings greater convenience and accessibility to emergency medical support, ensuring timely response capability. The initiative is part of Response Plus Medical's commitment to delivering high-quality emergency services across the UAE.

New York University Abu Dhabi Chief Operating Officer Amol Arun Dani, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief of Staff Eric James Hamilton, Director (Government Relations) Saif Saeed Al Amoudi, Chief HRO Rashed Al Nuaimi, with RPM's Deputy CEO Baneesh Abdulla and Business Development Team Leader Jishnu Pillai