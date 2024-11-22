UK Sanctions Oligarch Firtash Over Corruption

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 21, 2024, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash and individuals associated with him, including his wife, over corruption.

The relevant press release was published on the website of the UK Government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the UK Government, this designation was made under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021.

The reason for imposing restrictions, such as asset freezes and bans, is that Dmitry Firtash“is or has been involved in being responsible for or engaging in serious corruption.”

“Specifically, Firtash has been involved in the bribing of public officials to obtain mining licenses, and Firtash has been involved in the misappropriation of property from the gas transport network of Ukraine,” the report states.

Additionally, the sanctions list includes Dmitry's wife Lada Firtash and financial 'fixer' Denys Gorbunenko.

In particular, Lada Firtash has profited financially from the corruption of her husband, Dmitry Firtash, and she is also associated with a person who is or has been involved in serious corruption, namely her husband Dmitry Firtash.

Meanwhile, Gorbunenko engaged in serious corruption for the benefit of Dmitry Firtash while in a controlling position at Rodovid Bank. He was involved in facilitating the transfer or conversion of the profit or proceeds of Dmitry Firtash's serious corruption and acted on behalf of Dmitry Firtash.

A reminder that the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed a large-scale scheme of theft of gas from the gas transportation system of Ukraine . The total amount of damage, according to preliminary estimates, for 2016-2022 may amount to more than UAH 18 billion. Law enforcers received evidence on Firtash's instructions to company managers, communication between them, mechanisms for withdrawal of funds, and attempts to hide traces of illegal activity.

According to the investigation materials, the officials of 'Firtash's regional gas companies' embezzled the lion's share of the funds intended for the purchase of gas to meet the needs of Ukrainian citizens.

