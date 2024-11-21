Senan Seizes More Than 296 Kilos Of Cocaine Hidden On A Beach In Taboga

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Drug Prosecutor's Office, together with officials from the National Aeronaval Service

(Senan), seized a shipment of 296 kilos of cocaine, which

were located on a beach on Taboga Island.

Sources from the prosecutor's office reported that the drugs were found by Senan agents during a routine patrol in the area known as Playa Ondita.

They also explained that 86 bags of marijuana were found

along with the cocaine.

According to investigations, the cocaine arrived from Colombia and was hidden on the island to later be transported to the mainland.



According to reports from the Attorney General's Office, the islands located in the Gulf of Panama are used as routes for drug trafficking arriving from Colombia to Central America and includes US Dollars. On November 11, Senan officials seized a shipment of 2,276 kilos of cocaine on Jicarón Island in the province of Veraguas. The drugs were on board a boat manned by two Nicaraguans and one Costa Rican. Drug traffickers have used Punta Mala and El Salado to unload drugs. Senan detects semi-submersible with 829 kilos of drugs near Coiba. Joint operations deal a heavy blow to drug cartels.