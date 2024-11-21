Teqtivity Shares Five Ways To Beat Competition With Better IT Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Strategic IT asset management helps organizations stay ahead of competition," says Teqtivity CEO Hiren Hasmukh.

Leading ITAM provider reveals how organizations can transform management into advantage.

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations face increasing pressure to optimize their investments, Teqtivity , a IT asset management (ITAM) solutions provider, reveals five proven strategies companies can implement to gain competitive advantage through better technology management."In today's business environment, effective IT asset management isn't just about keeping track of your tech-it's about creating competitive advantage," explains Hiren Hasmukh, CEO and Founder of Teqtivity. "Companies that master effective IT asset management gain significant cost control, security, and operational efficiency."The five key competitive advantages enabled by modern ITAM solutions include:- Cost Control Through Visibility: Organizations gain insights into their tech costs, eliminating redundant purchases and optimizing software licenses. This visibility enables better vendor negotiations and reduces unnecessary IT expenses.- Enhanced Security Through Asset Awareness: Strong asset awareness helps protect organizations from cyberattacks. Companies can quickly identify and address unauthorized devices, reducing security risks.- Improved Employee Productivity: Streamlined processes ensure employees can quickly access needed technology. This efficiency minimizes downtime and accelerates project delivery.- More Strategic IT Planning: Data-driven insights enable better IT decisions and budget forecasting. Companies can implement proactive maintenance schedules, preventing costly emergency repairs.- Simplified Compliance Management: Automated license tracking and streamlined audit preparation reduce compliance risks. Organizations can stay ahead of compliance audits with instant access to accurate asset records, eliminating costly penalties and audit fire drills."The companies gaining the most significant competitive advantages view ITAM as a strategic tool rather than just an inventory system," Hasmukh notes. "When organizations understand exactly what technology they have and how it's being used, they can make better decisions that impact their bottom line."For more information about how IT asset management can strengthen your competitive position, visit .About TeqtivityTeqtivity is a provider of IT asset management (ITAM) solutions designed to help organizations track and manage their IT assets throughout their lifecycle. Its software gives organizations the visibility they need to make informed decisions about their assets and helps them save time and money. To learn more about Teqtivity, please visit

Rishi Simbudyal

Teqtivity, Inc

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.