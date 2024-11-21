Techmediabreaks Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) CEO Applauds Mcmahon's Nomination As Secretary Of Education

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trump & Group (NASDAQ: DJT)

CEO Devin Nunes expressed strong support for Linda McMahon's nomination as Secretary of Education, emphasizing her significant contributions to TMTG's growth and her diverse expertise. McMahon, a TMTG board member, has played a pivotal role in navigating capital markets, expanding Truth Social, and launching the Truth+ streaming service. Nunes praised her integrity and vast experience across business, education and government, highlighting her prior leadership as SBA Administrator.

TMTG, whose Truth Social fosters free expression beyond Big Tech's reach, saw trading volume spike by over 15% following the announcement, reflecting heightened investor interest in the company's trajectory.

To view the full press release, visit



About Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

The mission of Trump Media & Technology Group is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media & Technology Group operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN