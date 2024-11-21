Yawnyblew And Amir. Drop 'Bouncy 'N' Pretty' On ALIBI Music Label

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Bouncy 'n' Pretty' is the new rap/R&B/pop album from queer artists YawnyBlew and amir.

Rap/R&B Artists YawnyBlew and amir.

Rap/R&B Artists amir. and YawnyBlew

The duo brings a bold artistic vision to their new sync album, blending hip-hop, pop, dance, R&B and drill to tracks celebrating marginalized voices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The queer artists known as YawnyBlew and amir. have partnered with ALIBI Music to release their second album,“Bouncy 'n' Pretty” (LISTEN to it / LICENSE it ), an eclectic blend of hip-hop, pop, dance, R&B and drill showcasing the duo's versatility and bold artistic vision. The new release celebrates marginalized voices, with tracks that spotlight queer love, body positivity and self-empowerment.

“Bouncy 'n' Pretty” follows the success of YawnyBlew and amir.'s 2023 project, DREAMBIIG, pushing boundaries with a collection of authentic, genre-bending tracks crafted especially for sync and licensing. Known for their innovative approach to music, YawnyBlew and amir. drew inspiration from sync powerhouses like Lizzo and Leikeli 47, alongside the cutting-edge music supervision of shows such as“Broad City” and“Insecure” for their first album.

“Being able to craft something especially for sync and licensing was a dream come true, so we were thrilled when ALIBI Music reached out to collaborate,” said YawnyBlew.

The album's title track and first single,“Bouncy 'n' Pretty,” is a rap/pop anthem brimming with confidence.“If you need a bop, just hit me,” they declare on the hook, stating their clear intention to assert themselves as hitmakers across mediums. The second single, 'FYL,' marries R&B and drill in a fun and flippant send-off to a toxic relationship, further cementing this project as a soundtrack for those walking in authenticity and away from negativity.

“Arriving one year after 'DREAMBIIG,' 'Bouncy 'n' Pretty' is not just an album-it's a celebration of our years of collaborating, built on a shared vision of creating music that resonates across screens and stages alike,” said amir.“With this release, we look forward to continuing our mission to see our work featured in film, television and beyond.”

YawnyBlew, a Grammy and NME-nominated artist, has experienced success in the sync and licensing world, with credits on season 3 of“Empire” and placements across major media, including“Queer as Folk,”“NFL on FOX,”“Chucky” and“The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

amir., a world-renowned photographer and creative director, has an impressive portfolio that includes collaborations with CupcakKe, Azealia Banks, Diana Gordon and Iniko. His photography work graced the pages of GQ France and Teen Vogue before he added producer and artist to his resume during the pandemic.

Read ALIBI Music's artist Q&A with YawnyBlew and amir. HERE .

'Bouncy 'n' Pretty' Title Track

