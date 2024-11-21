JET LINX INTRODUCES 90-DAY ACCESS CARD, EASING BARRIER OF ENTRY FOR NEW AND SEASONED PRIVATE FLIERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jet Linx, the preeminent locally-focused private aviation company with one of the largest managed fleets in the U.S., unveiled its limited-time Access Card program today. The new Access Card allows up to six users to book flights for 90 days with access to Jet Linx's nationwide fleet and Jet Card Member benefits, including guaranteed hourly rates with no additional charges for peak travel periods. The 90-day term provides flexibility for those seeking to supplement existing arrangements or explore the Jet Linx experience without a long-term commitment.

"The Jet Linx Access Card provides a competitive solution for opportunistic private flyers to experience our unmatched service and flexibility," said Brent Wouters, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "This low-barrier solution delivers the premium amenities that seasoned private aviation users demand, empowering curious flyers to discover the advantages of our locally-focused, value-driven model."

The Access Card comes with many of the same compelling features that the Company's Executive Jet Card and Club Jet Card offer, including significant discounts on long-haul domestic travel and qualified round trips, and transparent locked-in pricing for cost certainty on every trip. Plus, pet lovers will appreciate that their companions always fly for free.

“We designed this new Jet Card as an invitation to showcase the distinct advantages of the Jet Linx experience. In today's market, discerning private aviation clients rightfully seek exceptional value, and we welcome their careful evaluation,” shared Adam Posar, Executive Vice President of Jet Card Sales at Jet Linx.“Whether you're currently invested in fractional ownership or hold a Jet Card with another provider, this program offers an opportunity to experience firsthand how our unique service model elevates private aviation beyond industry standards.”

With a modest initiation fee, Access Card Members gain guaranteed access to a diverse nationwide fleet of more than 110+ Light, Midsize, Super Midsize, and Heavy Jet aircraft. The Company recently announced guaranteed, complimentary Wifi on all Super Midsize and Heavy Jet aircraft, a size segment that makes up more than half of the nationwide fleet.

In addition to complimentary Wifi, Jet Linx continues to make operational improvements that benefit Aircraft Owners and Jet Card Members. The Company's fuel optimization program, for example, has achieved a 30% average savings on fuel costs compared to standard retail prices, and the Company has also seen healthy growth in its managed fleet of aircraft, including sought-after models such as a Cessna Citation Latitude, a Cessna Citation CJ4, a Cessna Citation XLS+ and a Dassault Falcon 7X.

Similar to other Jet Linx Jet Card products, the Access Card's Primary Service Area covers the contiguous U.S., parts of Mexico and Canada, and select Caribbean destinations. However, Jet Linx has the capability to operate international flights to more than 180 countries nationwide.

For more information about Jet Linx's expanded fleet, Wifi enhancements, and Jet Card Membership and Aircraft Management services, please visit

About Jet Linx

Founded in Omaha, NE, in 1999, Jet Linx is a global, personal aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through local service at 22 locations nationwide. The Company is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety-rated operator, a distinction held by less than one percent of operators globally. For more information, please visit .

