RENOWNED ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL RETURNS MARCH 8-9

St. Augustine Celtic Festival

Find the Celt in YOU!

Celtic Rock St. Augustine

Ticket sales kick off Thanksgiving Day with Black Friday savings from Nov. 28-Dec. 2

- Albert SyelesST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- America's Oldest Celtic City welcomes back the St. Augustine Celtic & Heritage Festival. The festival is North Florida's premier celebration of everything Celtic and offers music, athletics, food, and cultural activities.Early bird discounted tickets for the festival are available beginning Thursday, November 28, with special Black Friday savings through Monday, December 2. The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival will be held on March 8 and March 9, 2025, at Francis Field, 25 West Castillo Drive in downtown St. Augustine.Winner of nearly 20“Best Of” awards, the two-day festival features top International and U.S. Celtic bands , including Albannach, Seven Nations, Syr, Dublin City Ramblers, and more. See amazing feats of strength at the Highland Games, explore workshops, lectures, food offerings, and activities for the wee ones. And enjoy a soft-opening Whiskey and Scotch seminar and tasting on Friday March 7. The festival kicks off Saturday with the WORLD'S OLDEST ST. PATRICK PARADE , proudly marching through the streets of St. Augustine since 1601.“We started our first Celtic festival in 2011, but St. Augustine was founded in 1565 by Spanish Celts from our sister city, Aviles in Spain, and on March 17 of 1600 and 1601 our colonial Irish vicar led St. Patrick celebrations here!” says Albert Syeles, Romanza-St. Augustine, Inc. Co-Founder and President.“It's a testament to our community, loyal attendees, volunteers, businesses, our board, and a stellar selection of some of the best Celtic musicians in the world. The continued support has allowed us to make each year even better.”Early bird General Admission, VIP All-Weekend, and Whiskey Tasting Event tickets are available during the Black Friday Sale. General Admission tickets are good for one day and are $20, a $5 savings. Children 12 and under, active duty, and retired military personnel are free. VIP All-Weekend tickets include two-day festival admission, two free beers or wine, a free festival T-shirt, tent seating with a VIP bar, exclusive seating in front of the Main Stage, and air-conditioned restrooms. VIP All-Weekend tickets are $90, a $30 savings.Whiskey Tasting tickets are not included in the VIP All-Weekend tickets and are sold separately. Whiskey Tasting tickets include seven whiskey and Scotch tastings and a gift bag. The limited seating tasting is on Friday, March 8, and tickets are $65, a $10 savings. All ticket prices increase on December 3. Tickets may be purchased online, in person at Ann O'Malley's Irish Pub, and at the gate.The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is sponsored in part by St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and St. Johns Cultural Council.ABOUT ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Since 2011, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been the hallmark of celebrating Irish and Scottish culture. Held at Francis Field in Historic downtown St. Augustine on March 8 and March 9, the two-day festival features Celtic rock and traditional bands from Ireland, Scotland, and Canada; the Highland Games; vendors including artisan crafts, food, and drink; a whiskey and Scotch tasting; kid-friendly activities; and America's oldest St. Patrick's Day Parade. Produced by Romanza–St. Augustine, Inc. Learn more at celticstaugustine and follow along on Facebook @CelticStAugustineMusicFest and Instagram @CelticFestStAug

