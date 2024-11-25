Egypt’s food export increases 15.7 percent

(MENAFN) Egypt’s food exports totaled 162,000 tons in the week through November 22nd, a 15.7 percent surge from the prior week, as per a report released by the Cabinet. This number represents a wide variety of more than 680 fresh fruits, vegetables, and other food items.



Egypt’s vegetable export portfolio boasted 60 kinds, with an overall rate of nearly 40,000 tons. Sweet potatoes ranked on the top at 12,000 tons followed by onions with an overall of 10,000 tons, and beans at 6,000 tons.



In the previous week, citrus fruits were the most exported with 10,000 tons, followed by mangoes at 6,000 tons, and strawberries at 5,000 tons. Approximately 35,000 tons of 34 fruit kinds were exported, the report revealed.



Egyptian food exports cater to a vast global audience. Throughout the week of November 16-22, exports arrived to 172 nations. Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Russia, as well as USA ranked as the top locations for this bounty of Egyptian yield.



