Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirms body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan was found by UAE intelligence, security services

(MENAFN) The Israeli Prime Minister's Office has confirmed that the body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who had been missing, was found by UAE intelligence and security services, deeming his death as "criminal anti-Semitic terrorism."



A statement from the office revealed that the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi has been in constant contact with Kogan’s family since the incident began and continues to offer support during this challenging time. Kogan's family in Israel has also been notified of the tragic news.



The Israeli has declared that the murder of Rabbi Kogan is an act of anti-Semitic and vowed to employ all means necessary to bring those responsible to justice.



Reports earlier indicated that Kogan’s car had been discovered abandoned, with suspicions pointing to an Iran-linked group being behind his death. The Maariv newspaper suggested that Iranian agents might have kidnapped and killed him.



Kogan, who had served in the IDF’s Givati Brigade and worked as an aide to Rabbi Levi Duchman, the chief rabbi of the UAE’s Jewish community, was last in contact with his family on Wednesday, according to Mossad. He was last seen in Dubai on Thursday afternoon and missed his scheduled meetings, prompting his wife to report his disappearance.



His car was later found in Al Ain, about 90 minutes from Dubai, with his phone turned off. Initial investigations revealed that three Uzbek nationals had followed Kogan from a market, and they are suspected to be linked to his murder.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108921459