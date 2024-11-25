Prime Minister Meets Second Foreign Minister Of Brunei Darussalam

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met Monday, with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam HE Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to several topics of shared interest.

The two sides also underscored the strength of relations between the State of Qatar and Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam, which are characterized by cooperation and integration across various realms, thanks to the prudent visions of the leaders of both countries.