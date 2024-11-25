Fatal gunfight bursts close to Israeli Embassy in Jordan

(MENAFN) A deadly shootout occurred near the Israeli Embassy in Amman early Sunday, leaving three law enforcement officers injured. The incident began when a suspect opened fire on a patrol before attempting to flee. Officers engaged in a firefight, during which the gunman was killed. Videos from the scene showed loud gunfire and emergency vehicles in the area.



The three wounded officers were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Jordan has experienced numerous pro-Palestinian protests since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with a significant portion of its population being of Palestinian descent. Security concerns related to the ongoing war led to the Israeli ambassador's departure from Jordan in October 2023, while Jordan recalled its ambassador in protest. Due to terrorist threats, the Israeli National Security Council has issued a travel warning for Jordan, advising against any travel to the country.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922363