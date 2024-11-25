Mossad suspects ‘terrorism’ reason of prominent rabbi’s vanishing

(MENAFN) Israeli intelligence and security agencies are probing the disappearance of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen, in the United Arab Emirates as a potential incident, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. Kogan, a representative of the Chabad movement in the UAE and manager of a kosher supermarket in Dubai, was last seen on Thursday. The authorities expressed concerns that his disappearance might involve and have launched an active investigation.



Kogan's vehicle was found abandoned in Al Ain, about 90 minutes from Dubai, with his phone reportedly switched off. Israeli sources suggest the possibility of his kidnapping and murder by an Uzbek terrorist cell that may have been following him after he left his store. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is monitoring the situation closely and providing support to Kogan’s family. Meanwhile, Israel’s National Security Office has issued a travel advisory for the UAE, warning of a moderate threat of terrorist activity.



The UAE and Israel have had diplomatic relations since signing the Abraham Accords in 2020, which continue despite the ongoing military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

