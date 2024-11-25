Trump plans on firing trans soldiers out of military

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order banning transgender individuals from serving in the military once he takes office, according to sources cited by The Times. The order would not only prevent future enlistment of transgender individuals but also discharge the approximately 15,000 active-duty service members currently serving, citing medical grounds related to their gender identity. The proposal is seen as a stricter version of the 2018 ban he implemented, which allowed existing transgender personnel to remain but barred new enlistments.



Trump's defense secretary pick, Pete Hegseth, is expected to support this move. Hegseth, a former Fox News host and National Guard veteran, has criticized the military’s inclusion of diversity initiatives, arguing that medical costs for transgender service members are too high.



However, critics argue that the ban could exacerbate the military’s recruitment struggles, potentially creating gaps in critical skills and leadership positions. With the military already falling short of its recruitment goals, some warn that removing 15,000 transgender service members would add significant strain on military units and could take years to recover from.

