Apple prepares to update MacBook Air with M4 chips

Apple is reportedly preparing for a major update to its MacBook Air lineup, with new models featuring M4 chips set to launch in early 2025.



The Verge reports that the updated MacBook Air models are expected to be announced between January and March of the upcoming year.



Although Apple is likely to reveal a range of updates to its computer lineup next week, the MacBook Air will not be part of those announcements.



Following the release of the M3-equipped MacBook Airs this past spring, the upcoming models are expected to retain a similar design to the current M2 version, available in both 13-inch and 15-inch options, according to The Verge.



The M4 update for the MacBook Air highlights Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance its silicon technology, building on the introduction of the M3 chips.



The Verge’s sources indicate that the new MacBook Airs will keep the familiar sleek design while delivering enhanced performance driven by the M4 chips.



Alongside the MacBook Air updates, Apple is also expected to unveil new MacBook Pros, Mac Minis, and iMacs at the upcoming event.

