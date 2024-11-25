Erdogan conducts new promise to Putin

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has committed to boosting trade between Türkiye and Russia following a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir on Sunday. The two leaders discussed various bilateral and global issues, with Erdogan emphasizing his intent to enhance cooperation, especially in expanding trade volumes.



While Türkiye is a member and an EU candidate, Erdogan has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, facilitating peace talks and mediating the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Although Ankara has resisted US sanctions against Russia, it has complied with some demands, such as blocking certain "dual-use" goods exports to Russia.



Türkiye remains a major buyer of Russian oil and a key trading partner for Moscow, while continuing to supply Ukraine with weapons, including drones and small arms. This has raised concerns in Russia, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressing surprise at Turkey's contradictory stance, given its mediation efforts. Erdogan's government is also seeking full BRICS membership, a move supported by Russia, which sees Türkiye as an important ally in strengthening multilateral relations.

