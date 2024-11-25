Trump ally claims Ukraine able to make US wealthy

(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham believes Ukraine’s vast natural resources, particularly its rare earth minerals, could be highly beneficial to the US economy. Speaking to Fox News, the South Carolina emphasized that Ukraine, rich in valuable minerals worth between $2 trillion and $7 trillion, is eager to negotiate deals with Washington, unlike Russia. He described Ukraine as the "breadbasket of the world" and argued that the US should ensure Russia doesn't take control of the country.



Graham further stated that the US could from an economic relationship with Ukraine, particularly by extracting these resources, while helping Ukraine achieve peace. He predicted that under President-elect Donald Trump, the US would secure favorable deals for both countries, enriching the US with rare minerals. Graham also claimed that Trump, unlike President Joe Biden, knows how to end wars and will avoid humiliating Russia or triggering further conflict.



Graham, a vocal advocate for aiding Ukraine and confronting Russia, was added to Russia’s list of ‘terrorists and extremists’ earlier this year for his comments on the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian officials, including President Zelensky’s adviser, have also highlighted Ukraine’s deposits of lithium and titanium, which could be jointly exploited with the US.

