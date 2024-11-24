Major Accident On Yamuna Expressway, Kripalu Maharaj's Daughter Dies, Two Sisters Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The daughter of Kripalu Maharaj's died in a major accident on the Yamuna Expressway while her two sisters suffered injuries.

The accident took place on the route from Agra to Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district at around 3:00 am.

The eldest daughter of Maharaj, Vishakha Tripathi (72), succumbed to injuries following the fatal road accident.

Around eight people were in the mishap after a canter struck two cars in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, reported PTI quoting official.

Dr Shyama Tripathi (66) and Dr Krishna Tripathi (68) -

the other two daughters of Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj - sustained injuries.



The other five injured people were identified as Hansa Patel, Kanchan Patel, Garima Gupta, Sanjay Malik, Deepak Bhareja, Shyama Tripathi and Krishna Tripathi. All the injured were rushed to Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

“A canter on the Yamuna Expressway near the 8 kilometer board on the way from Agra to Noida, hit two cars from behind, injuring eight people,” PTI quoted the District Police Commissionerate as saying.

Vishakha Tripathi along with her sisters was en-route to Vrindavan via Delhi when the fatal crash happened. As per the schedule, Vishakha Tripathi, who served as president of Jagadgaru Kripalu Parishat Bhaktidham, was slated to leave for Singhapur for a three-day visit, Jagran reported. Vishakha Tripathi was seated in one of the two cars while the other two sisters were in another car.

Vishakha Tripathi and Vrindavan Administrator Sanjay, both of whom suffered severe injuries after the canter overturned on their car, reported Live Hindustan.



The canter had overtaken both the cars but suddenly lost control. The other car driven by serviceman Deepak, in which other two sisters were travelling, rammed into the two vehicles.

According to Live Hindustan's report, Vishakha Tripathi's mortal remains will be taken to Prem Mandir in Vrindavan by 4:00 pm.



A three-day mourning has been declared in Mangarh. Followers will be able to pay their respects before the cremation services on the banks of Yamuna on Monday.



Vishakha Tripathi's last rites will reportedly be performed in Vrindavan.