Give The Gift Of Emotional Growth This Holiday Season

Skye Squirrel, a Unique Series and Stuffed Animal, Teaches Kids Emotional Literacy

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, parents and gift-givers are searching for something meaningful-gifts that not only delight children but also make a lasting impact. Enter Skye Squirrel, a new groundbreaking children's book series paired with an interactive stuffed animal, My Emotion Squirrel, that's helping kids learn how to understand and express their emotions.

Skye Squirrel, a lovable white squirrel whose tail changes colors based on his emotions, takes children on adventures designed to teach emotional literacy, empathy, and healthy coping skills. Each book in the series is paired with a colored tail that children can attach to the accompanying stuffed animal, My Emotion Squirrel, creating a fun, hands-on way for kids to connect with their feelings.

"The holidays are filled with emotions, and we want to help children navigate those feelings while fostering meaningful conversations with parents, grandparents, and caregivers," says Diana Hutsell, author of Skye Squirrel and co-founder of FourEyed Books, LLC, a small woman-owned publishing business. "Our goal is to make emotional learning approachable, fun, and engaging for kids and the adults in their lives."

Skye Squirrel isn't just a toy or a book-it's a tool for connection. As children explore stories like Sad Skye (blue tail for sadness) or Friend Skye (yellow tail for happiness), they learn to identify their emotions and develop healthy ways to cope. These lessons are critical for building emotional intelligence, a skill that studies show contributes to long-term success in school, relationships, and life.

The stuffed animal, My Emotion Squirrel, brings the learning to life, allowing children to role-play emotions by changing the squirrel's tail to reflect their own feelings. Parents and educators have praised Skye Squirrel for helping children express themselves in ways that feel safe and supported.

"My kids love reading about Skye's adventures," shares parent of two Jessica Serrano. "I love how Skye gets into situations that most people encounter in life and teaches coping mechanisms to get through them. Things such as being sad, getting upset, or feeling jealous are easier for kids to identify when there's a color associated. I've even

caught one of my daughters running to get Skye for her sister when her sister was upset."

Whether it's under the tree or in the classroom, Skye Squirrel is the perfect gift this season for children ages 3-8. By choosing Skye Squirrel, shoppers can support a small, independent business and give a gift that matters. For more information or to purchase, visit SkyeSquirrel.

About FourEyed Books, LLC

Co-founded by author Diana Hutsell, who began publishing her stories at age 70, along with her daughter Michelle Badger, FourEyed Books is dedicated to creating products that teach children important life skills through stories and play. Inspired by the white squirrels of Brevard, NC, Skye Squirrel was born out of a love for storytelling and a mission to make emotional learning accessible to all.



