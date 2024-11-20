Geniusvets & The Drake Center Are Making Matches Happen For Good Dog! Service Canines Through Fundraising Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GeniusVets & The Drake Center For Veterinary Care Are Making Matches Happen for Good Dog! Service Canines Through Fundraising Efforts

Mack found his match! Meet, Chicago

Doctors from The Drake Center for Veterinary Care Pledge a Matching Gift in Honor of Mack's Service Dog Match

- Dr. Michele DrakeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In July 2024, GeniusVets and The Drake Center for Veterinary Care in Encinitas, California teamed up to raise funds for the retirement of a local service dog, Grom, who has spent his life supporting Mack, a Southern California teenager, who lives life to the fullest despite the challenges of navigating life with autism, ADHD, and Cerebral Palsy.In order for Grom to hang up his harness and retire, living out the rest of his life as a beloved house-pet, Mack needed to secure a successor dog that will continue to support and love him in the years to come.Thanks to the support of donors and philanthropic partners like GeniusVets and The Drake Center, Mack has reached a new stage in his transition to a new companion, receiving a match to a new service dog.Laura Sylvester, Executive Director of Good Dog!, excitedly announced in November that Mack's new partner would be a labrador and golden retriever mix named Chicago. Mack and his family are thrilled to welcome a new service dog into their home and have decided to keep the name Chicago, and to make him an official member of their family.As a Good Dog! Service Dog, Chicago has undergone rigorous training to be able to support the specific needs of autistic children and teens and was paired with Mack after an extensive matching process that looked at Mack's lifestyle, activity level, interests, needs, and more, to find a current service dog that would make a perfect companion and friend.But that's not the only match GeniusVets and the Drake Center for Veterinary Care have helped make possible. In celebration of Mack matching with Chicago, the veterinarians at The Drake Center have generously pledged to match all donations up to $5,000 through the end of 2024. This means every dollar donated until December 31st will be doubled, maximizing the impact of each contribution.While service dogs can transform the lives of so many individuals with disabilities, the extensive training they require before being matched with an owner is often a large financial burden that families are unable to bear on their own. Good Dog! invests an average of $32,000 to raise, care for, and train each service dog in their program – making the support of the community integral for their continued operations.Dr. Michele Drake, owner of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care and co-founder and chief veterinary officer of GeniusVets, has been a long-time supporter of Good Dog! And is thrilled to be able to make a difference in Mack and Grom lives. She said, "The doctors at The Drake Center care not only about keeping pets healthy but also about supporting organizations that have the same values we do. We are proud to support Mack with a successor dog from Good Dog!"You can support the GeniusVets team and make your donation to support Grom's retirement fund and allow Chicago and Mack to start their new partnership off on the right foot. .About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is the leading online platform that connects pet owners with local veterinarians. Founded by veterinarians and tech experts, GeniusVets aims to bridge the gap between pet owners and the veterinary community by offering a reliable online resource; while providing veterinary practices with the most up-to-date marketing tools and strategies to engage pet owners in their community. With a focus on quality and trust, GeniusVets is committed to all pet lovers so that they will receive the best possible care and resources within its domain. Visit for more information about GeniusVets.About Good Dog! Service CaninesGood Dog! Service Canines was founded in 2011 by the parents of an autistic boy. After getting a service dog for their son, they soon realized the life-changing benefits these dogs could provide to so many more. Today, Good Dog! Service Canines provides highly trained service dogs to children with disabilities and their families, helping them live better lives! Each dog is professionally trained using only positive reinforcement methods because we believe the true power of the human/canine bond is brought about through a loving, trusting relationship. For more information about Good Dog!, visit .

Carlin Guidi

GeniusVets

+1 877-679-7710

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.