French Intellectuals Believe International Military Instructors Should Train Soldiers In Ukraine

French intellectuals and military experts call on President Emmanuel to initiate a European coalition of military instructors to operate in Ukraine.

This is stated in an open letter by French supporters of Ukraine published by Le Monde , Ukrinform reports.

"We are appealing to the President of the Republic to create a coalition of allied countries. Nothing will better demonstrate the steadfastness of European commitments to Ukraine than deploying military instructors," the signatories declare.

In their opinion, this will correspond to France's desire to strengthen European defense and assert its position as a leader on the international stage.

"France would show its ability to make bold decisions at critical moments," French supporters of Ukraine emphasize.

They recalled that the aggressor state receives more and more support from its allies: Iranian drones, weapons with Chinese components, North Korean missiles, and since October, North Korean troops.

"France has already taken important measures, receiving and training Ukrainian soldiers on its soil. Now it is necessary to expand and supplement this operation with a training mission on the ground in Ukraine. This would better adapt training to urgent needs, focusing on priority issues – air defense and the use of long-range missiles or warplanes," the signatories believe.

In addition, in their opinion, this would send a clear signal that France and the European Union independently determine their strategy, not bowing to the so-called red lines put forward by the Kremlin.

The appeal was signed by army generals Nicolas Richoux and Vincent Desportes, defense advisor Xavier Tytelman, ex-military Guillaume Ansel, writer Bernard-Henri Levy, academician and former senator Andre Gattolin, senior researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis Nicolas Tenzer, and vice president of the Ukrainian World Congress Volodymyr Kogutyak.

As reported, EU member states are yet to reach a consensus on moving Ukrainian military training within the framework of the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM Ukraine) to the Ukrainian territory.