Jazzercise Joins Kids For Peace In The Celebration Of World Kindness Day

Courtesy of Kids For Peace

Courtesy of Kids For Peace - Children dancing to a routine choreographed by Skyla Nelson (Jazzercise)

Courtesy of Kids For Peace - From left to right: Shanna Missett N (Jazzercise), Jill McManigal (Kids For Peace), and Judi Sheppard Missett (Jazzercise)

The global dance company and renowned NGO hosted a youth pep rally afternoon with a high-energy community dance at the Carlsbad Strawberry Fields.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To commemorate World Kindness Day, celebrated annually on November 13, Jazzercise and Kids For Peace , two community-centered and Carlsbad local icons, hosted an afternoon filled with joy, solidarity, and dance.Over 125 participants, including children, joined the celebration, dancing to a routine choreographed by Skyla Nelson, granddaughter of Jazzercise founder Judi Sheppard Missett. The event also featured the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official launch of a four-foot replica of the KINDNESS MATTERS sign, which will travel between businesses in Carlsbad to spread the powerful message of kindness.In addition to Judi Sheppard Missett and her daughter, Shanna Missett Nelson, CEO of Jazzercise, along with Jazzercise leadership, notable attendees included Jill McManigal, Executive Director of Kids For Peace, as well as Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn, the Chief of Police, and several other local dignitaries, all of whom gathered to celebrate this significant occasion.Jazzercise was recently announced as the main ally for the 2025 Great Kindness Challenge, an annual joyful and uplifting initiative that encourages children, families, and communities to engage in thoughtful acts of kindness. This exciting partnership aligns with the mission of both organizations to promote health, well-being, and kindness across the globe.The Great Kindness Challenge is an annual joyful and uplifting initiative that encourages children, families, and communities to engage in thoughtful acts of kindness. Each year, millions of students from over 41,000 schools in 115 countries participate, creating a ripple effect of compassion and goodwill. The 2025 theme, "KINDNESS MOVES: Kindness moves hearts. Kindness moves minds. Kindness moves bodies. Kindness moves humankind," emphasizes the transformative power of kindness in every aspect of life.Founded 55 years ago and known for its dynamic programs and vibrant community, Jazzercise, brings a new level of enthusiasm and energy to this year's Great Kindness Challenge as it will help amplify the message that kindness not only nourishes the soul but also promotes physical and mental health and well-being. In addition to the brand partnership, Jazzercise instructors plan to get involved in The Great Kindness Challenge worldwide, bringing the fun and power of movement to their local schools to celebrate the Kindness Moves theme.About The Great Kindness ChallengeThe Great Kindness Challenge is a positive and uplifting program that creates a culture of kindness in schools, communities and the world. Using a kindness checklist, schools, families and businesses are challenged to complete as many acts of kindness as possible. The School Edition is an annual one-week celebration during the last week of January. The Family Edition is year-round. Schools and families may get involved by signing up at no cost: .About Kids for PeaceKids for Peace is a California-based nonprofit that is building a global community of kind, compassionate and empowered young people who are uplifting the world through love and action. Founded in 2006 by a mother and a high school honors student, Kids for Peace now engages over 21 million youth through their five programs: The Great Kindness Challenge, The Peace Pledge Program, Global Friends, Care for Our Earth and Community Builders.For more information about Kids for Peace or The Great Kindness Challenge, please contact Jill McManigal at 760.846.0608.About Jazzercise, Inc.Founded in 1969 by Judi Sheppard Missett, Jazzercise, Inc. is the original and longest-standing dance fitness brand that has broken boundaries and perfected the formula over the years by modernizing moves to become a fun, results-driven workout. With a track record in retention, customers have an average of staying with Jazzercise for at least seven years due to the company's promise of bringing fresh workouts, new music, and the latest exercise science to keep the program up to date.Jazzercise has defied fads and short-lived trends by continuously integrating the latest, proven effective fitness methods into their unique dance cardio and strength training programming, staying on the cutting edge with their digital offering Jazzercise On Demand and never wavering from the belief that exercise can help you create a stronger, happier, healthier life.

