Wellness Natural Inc. Hires Veteran CPG Executive Linda Zink As President And Chief Commercial Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellness Natural, Inc., B Corp certified makers of SimplyProtein premium plant-powered protein snacks, announced today that veteran food and nutrition executive Linda Zink has joined the company as President and Chief Commercial Officer. In the newly created position, Zink will leverage her deep understanding of consumer and market trends to cultivate category insights and lead product innovation that shapes portfolio strategy and grows its presence across North America.Zink joins Wellness Natural, Inc. from Simply Good Foods USA, most recently serving as Chief Growth Officer, where she delivered consistently strong business results on both the Quest and Atkins brands. She has also held key roles at White Wave Foods, Clorox, and Kellogg's.“Hiring a President and Chief Commercial Officer with extensive U.S. experience strengthens our leadership team and aligns perfectly with our growth aspirations,” said Michael Lines, Founder and CEO of Wellness Natural, Inc.“Linda brings a wealth of knowledge that will help us unlock new opportunities in the U.S., optimize efficiencies, and enhance our brand portfolio.”“It's an honor to join a mission-based company that authentically prioritizes people and culture while delivering delicious, nutritious snacks to families across North America,” said Zink.“I'm excited about the future of Wellness Natural, and SimplyProtein as a key player in the growing nutritional snack category.”Said John Lederer, Senior Advisor, Sycamore Partners and Board Member, Wellness Natural, Inc.,“We're thrilled to have an executive of Linda's caliber join our team. Her experience in our business is unmatched, and her commitment to preserving both our Canadian roots and our company's core values makes her the ideal fit for our ambitious goals.”Concluded Lines,“With Linda on board, I can focus on strategic opportunities that further enable us to bring our mission to life, deepen our impact within the community, and nurture the amazing culture we've created.”A graduate of the University of Michigan (BBA and MBA) and a resident of the Denver, CO area, Zink will divide her time between SimplyProtein's Toronto corporate headquarters and its U.S. sales office in Chicago.About SimplyProtein®SimplyProtein makes a variety of delicious, high-quality, plant-powered, better-for-you protein snacks that are perfect for everyone trying to make healthier lifestyle choices.As a B Corp certified brand, the company champions practices that support long-term environmental and human health. Our snacks are plant-based because we believe this is a healthier, more sustainable choice. SimplyProtein is the only BFY snack brand whose products all feature low sugar and calories, excellent protein, and fiber. Each serving contains between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, less than 5 grams of sugar, are high in fiber, less than 200 calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Owned by Wellness Natural Inc, the brand's protein-rich product line includes Crispy Bars, Dipped Bars, Baked Oat Bars, Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and new Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada in major retailers including Central Market, Costco, H-E-B, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, The Giant Company, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own websites, in the U.S., and in Canada at . To learn more about and follow our brand, visit us on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, YouTube @simplyproteinand LinkedIn @simplyprotein.

