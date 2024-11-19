Fortune Ranks Teleperformance Among World's Top 10 Best Workplaces In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Global digital business services leader Teleperformance

(TP) was named one of the top 10 World's Best WorkplacesTM

2024 by Fortune and Great Place To Work®, ranking 7th among the top companies. It's the fourth consecutive year that TP was named to the world's top employer list.

To be considered for the list, companies must be identified as outstanding global employers with recognition on at least five Best WorkplacesTM lists in Asia , Europe, Latin America , Africa, North America, or Australia during 2023 or early 2024.

TP is among 25 organizations that rose to the top of the global employer rankings based on an analysis of confidential survey responses from TP employees worldwide compared to confidential survey responses of employees from companies across the globe. TP employees across the globe participated in the survey, directly rating the digital business services company on its efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies were also evaluated on how generously and thoughtfully they support employees with personalized support that meets their unique needs.

Today, 97% of TP employees work in a Great Place to Work®-certified location1.

"Our people are at the heart of the outstanding experiences that we deliver at TP,"

said

Thomas Mackenbrock, TP Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

"With a large diverse workforce, we hire and train for emotional intelligence

and help employees grow to their full potential by sharing, listening and innovating – and a common thread through all of this is trust. This recognition is the result of the passion our TP Experts bring to our clients, their customers and to one another every day. We are encouraged and humbled by this feedback from employees that rated us so highly as a top employer."

TP sets itself apart in the industry by delivering AI-enabled, people-powered customer experiences driven by a team of nearly 500,000 TP Experts and advisors who provide personalized and empathetic services for customers in more than 170 countries worldwide.

TP optimizes hiring, employee satisfaction, flexibility and business resilience by incorporating a cloud-based model that enables roughly 40% of the company's employees to work remotely, staying connected to the company's mission and purpose through TP's unique Cloud Campus

which helps employees stay involved and engaged.

"As global companies, these employers have an incredible impact on our world," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "We are proud to recognize these companies for their dedication to creating better workplaces for every employee - and by extension, making the world a better place for all of us."

"This global list followed a rigorous process, one that assures that employees have spoken about what they think are exceptional workplaces where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work," says Alyson Shontel, editor-in-chief of Fortune.

The World's Best Workplaces 2024 list is just the latest accolade TP has received for its award-winning workplace culture. Earlier this year TP received Great Place to Work® certifications in 69 countries,

was recognized among the top 10 Best Workplaces in Asia , Europe and Latan America , and was ranked

among the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S.

by Great Place To Work and Fortune.



1Based on employee survey data collected before TP's acquisition of Majorel on Nov. 8, 2023.

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF - Bloomberg: TEP FP),

is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: .

