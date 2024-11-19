(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr Gark Tan, COO for Detalytics

Mr Alvin Mah, Senior Partner for KT Cap Stars

KT Cap Stars Partners with The Pacific Insurance Berhad to Launch Personal Cyber-Medi Insurance Protection for Higher Education Students

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KT Cap Stars Sdn Bhd , a leading consultancy firm, has partnered with The Pacific Insurance Berhad (TPIB) to introduce a groundbreaking Personal Cyber-Medi Insurance product tailored specifically for higher education students. This unique offering provides comprehensive protection against online risks such as digital (fund transfer) fraud, identity theft, and cyberbullying, along with accidental medical support for hospitalization - addressing two of the most pressing concerns for today's young adults.

This collaboration follows KT Cap Stars' recent partnership with Detalytics , a Singapore-based digital health platform renowned for its AI-driven metabolic health coach, 42. It represents a powerful synergy between leaders in digital wellness and insurance. KT Cap Stars, recognised for its innovative consultancy work, leverages its extensive university network, while The Pacific Insurance Berhad, a leader in protection solutions, brings its insurance expertise. Detalytics, with its cutting-edge health platform with AI-powered health coach, enhances the partnership by focusing on holistic health and well-being.

"Our mission is to create a community that promotes holistic wellness for students and empowers them to take control of their health," said Alvin Mah, Senior Partner at KT Cap Stars. This new insurance product is a significant step towards providing the next generation with both physical and digital peace of mind."

"Detalytics has been at the forefront of empowering young adults to unlock their full learning potential through our science-backed, whole-body health approach. By integrating comprehensive cyber protection into this insurance product, we are addressing the evolving needs of students, ensuring they have the support they require for both their health and digital security," said Gark Tan, Chief Product and Partnership Officer at Detalytics.

About The Pacific Insurance Berhad

The Pacific Insurance Berhad (a PIDM member) is a non-life insurer offering a broad range of insurance products in Malaysia, with roots dating back to the 1950s. It is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Toronto-based financial services company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. As of the end of 2023, Fairfax Financial Holdings reported equity of more than USD 21.6 billion, assets exceeding USD 64.8 billion, and revenues over USD 28.9 billion.

For more information, please visit .

About KT Cap Stars Sdn. Bhd.

KT Cap Stars Sdn. Bhd. is a regional management consultancy firm that provide advisory services specializing in higher education, finance and healthcare sector and holds its own portfolio companies in the region. KT Cap Stars Sdn. Bhd is fully owned by KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd.

For more information, please visit .

