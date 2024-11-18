Resprop Awarded Management Of Alexi At Willowbend Apartments In Dallas, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elevate your workout routine in their fully equipped gym, one of their many amazing amenities.

Unwind by the property's pool, your perfect retreat for sunny days and relaxation!

Enjoy seamless living in a fully equipped kitchen with an open floor plan that perfectly connects to the inviting living area.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Alexi at Willowbend Apartments . Situated in Dallas, this community offers residents convenient access to the vibrant of the city while embracing a serene atmosphere with beautiful green spaces and nearby parks.With more than 500 units, this community offers a selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, featuring floor plans from 650 to 1,352 square feet, designed to suit any lifestyle. Each apartment includes contemporary finishes, spacious closets, and high-speed internet access. Select units also offer stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and an attached garage. The pet-friendly community also provides residents with a community bark park, gated access, resort-style swimming pools, fitness center, and outdoor lounge area with grilling stations.“ResProp Management is excited to move into the vibrant North Dallas area. Mountain Pacific has entrusted us with several great assets, and we are looking forward to providing the residents with quality service.” states, Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development.Located in the vibrant city of Dallas, Alexi at Willowbend Apartments offers a perfect blend of modern living and a welcoming community atmosphere. The surrounding neighborhood features a diverse selection of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including the nearby Galleria Dallas and the vibrant nightlife of Addison. Residents can easily access outdoor activities at nearby parks like NorthBend Park and the lush green spaces of Willowbend Park, ideal for walking and relaxing. With convenient access to major highways, commuting to downtown Dallas and other key areas is a breeze. Whether you're exploring local eateries, enjoying nearby entertainment, or unwinding in the comfort of your home, this community places you in the heart of Dallas living.“We are pleased to welcome Alexi at Willowbend to the ResProp Portfolio. This amazing community is located in North Dallas, minutes away from the Shops of Willowbend and strategically placed within minutes of nightlife opportunities, shopping, and dining. With the properties' convenient location at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and George Bush for a fast track into Dallas or Plano, Alexi has a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy.” states Candace Kelley, Dallas Regional Manager.About Mountain Pacific Holdings :Mountain Pacific Holdings specializes in financing real estate development projects across both primary and secondary markets in the United States. The company focuses on value-add and ground-up developments, offering equity solutions to developers and investors. Backed by a diverse group of financial supporters, including principals, individual investors, wealth management professionals, and semi-institutional sources, Mountain Pacific Holdings is known for delivering strong investment returns. Their approach emphasizes transparency, co-investment opportunities, swift decision-making, and experienced management, all aimed at providing attractive, risk-adjusted returns.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

Melissa Robbins

ResProp Management

...

