Saab delivers fifth GlobalEye to the United Arab Emirates
11/18/2024 3:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- Editorial) The recent delivery is the fifth in the series of five GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft delivered to the UAE since 2020.
“In close partnership with the UAE Air Force, Saab has developed, produced and delivered a fleet of five state-of-the-art GlobalEye aircraft, all in a period of less than 10 years. This further reinforces Saab’s position as leading provider in the airborne early warning and control segment,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.
GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to units in the air force, army and navy, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.
