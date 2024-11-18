Arabian Automobiles Company Debuts the Exceptional All-New INFINITI QX80

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 13 November 2024: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamni Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirate, marked the regional debut of the all-new 2025 QX80 with an exclusive Dubai event on November 7, ushering in the first model of the brand’s New Dawn. The evening celebrated the luxury SUV’s impressive evolution, fusing innovative technology, Japanese artistry and craftsmanship, in an immersive sensorial journey.



Against the backdrop of Dubai Harbor's iconic skyline, attendees experienced a reveal that embodied INFINITI’s modern Japanese luxury aesthetic. The all-new INFINITI QX80 stood at the heart of the experience, drawing admiration for its blend of bold design and sophisticated technology. The evening culminated in a rooftop celebration marking the brand’s 35th Anniversary.



The all-new INFINITI QX80, starting at AED 450,000, is a marvel in luxury SUV design, masterfully blends bold aerodynamics with refined aesthetics, adhering to INFINITI's "Artistry in Motion" philosophy. Featuring dark chrome details, a two-tone roof, and a durable chassis enhanced by 22-inch wheels and an advanced electronic air suspension system, it delivers a luxurious, controlled ride. The cabin sets new standards for luxury with semi-aniline leather seats, open-pore ash wood with metal inlays, and state-of-the-art technologies like INFINITI InTouch with Google and ProPILOT Assist 1.0, offering enhanced navigation and semi-autonomous driving support.



Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director at AAC, said: “The launch of the all-new INFINITI QX80 marks a defining moment for Arabian Automobiles as we introduce a vehicle that embodies the pinnacle of modern luxury, innovation, and craftsmanship. The QX80 is more than an SUV — it is a testament to our commitment to delivering an elevated driving experience that aligns with the ambitions and values of our customers, setting a new standard in luxury and blending bold design with cutting-edge technology to provide an unmatched experience on every journey.”



The QX80's climate is precisely managed by Biometric Cooling, ensuring comfort for all passengers, while innovative camera technologies like the front-wide view and Invisible Hood View, integrated into dual 14.3-inch screens, provide crucial navigational aid. Additionally, the 3D Enhanced AroundView® Monitor and optimized Smart Rear View Mirror ensure precision in every maneuver. The INFINITI Light Path and customizable ambient lighting welcome drivers and set the mood, respectively. Moreover, with a rear differential lock for exceptional off-road capability and available in SENSORY and AUTOGRAPH grades, the QX80 caters to diverse preferences, combining comfort, advanced technology, exclusive design elements, and bespoke finishes to meet and exceed the high expectations for a luxury SUV.



The all-new INFINITI QX80 reaffirms INFINITI’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and exceptional design, marking the start of a new era in luxury SUVs. Starting at AED 450,000, customers can now reserve the luxury SUV through either AAC showrooms or the e-commerce platform, ensuring early and seamless access to this new flagship model.







