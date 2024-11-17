Years Of Culture Initiative Partners With Moci For Special Programme At Hospitality Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Years of Culture Initiative, in collaboration with Qatar's of Commerce and Industry, organised a robust cultural and business programme at Hospitality Qatar 2024.

This three-day event, held at the Doha & Centre (DECC) from November 12 to 14 under the patronage of H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar and the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, celebrated Qatar-Morocco ties in culinary-focused hospitality, merging cultural with commercial opportunity as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

The programme included high-level discussions led by National Years of Culture Committee Member and Consultant to The Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sultan Al-Khater and Hamid Ben Taher, President of Morocco's National Tourism Confederation.

Key stakeholders from the Qatar Chamber, Qatar Tourism, and Moroccan public and private sectors discussed trends and opportunities for culinary exchange and hospitality-focused partnerships, emphasizing the strong gastronomic links between Qatar and Morocco and the potential for joint ventures and co-investment in food and beverage (F&B) ventures.

A central feature of the event was a series of live cooking demonstrations celebrating Morocco's culinary heritage, headlined by Chef Mohammed Al-Amiri and Chef Maryam Ethri. Their demonstrations showcased traditional Moroccan dishes and culinary techniques, offering attendees an immersive experience of Morocco's diverse flavours and their enduring influence on global cuisine.

The Qatar-Morocco collaboration at Hospitality Qatar 2024 reflects the broader goals of the Years of Culture initiative, establishing a platform for mutual cultural and economic exchange. These engagements pave the way for innovative partnerships in hospitality and other sectors, strengthening the Qatar-Morocco economic ties.

The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture will continue spotlighting collaborations across multiple industries, reinforcing cultural bonds and economic growth through the end of the year and beyond.