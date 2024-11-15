Japan's Ambassador Meets With State Emergency Service To Discuss Humanitarian Demining

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, discussed humanitarian demining with the leadership of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

That's according to the SES press service, Ukrinform reports.

Representatives from the Japanese Embassy delegation arrived at the Mine Action Office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, where they met with the leadership of the agency and discussed the prospects of further cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining, as Japan is one of Ukraine's key partners in this field.

MoD sappers demine over 20K ha of contaminated land in October

As the Head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk noted, the agency highly appreciates the long-term, stable, and unwavering support from Japan.

"Your help allowed us to significantly strengthen the capacity of our sapper units. Thanks to support for the development of our educational center, we will have the most important thing, trained specialists, and we will be able to constantly raise our technological and professional level. Thank you once again," he said.

In turn, the Japanese ambassador emphasized that he is ready to continue cooperation and support Ukrainians in their fight for independence.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 21, the newly appointed Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, arrived in Kyiv.