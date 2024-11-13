Urmila Says Each Child In India Is Indebted To Gulzar For Ethereal Song ‘Lakdi Ki Kathi’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Children's Day on Thursday, and politician Urmila Matondkar shared a string of her childhood pictures. She also said that each kid in India is indebted to the timeless almost ethereal song“Lakdi Ki Kathi” by renowned lyricist Gulzar.

Urmila took Instagram, where she shared a reel featuring all her childhood pictures. Some even featured actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha. The last was Urmila all grown up posing with Gulzar.

She wrote:“Keep the child inside you alive, safe n blessed always!! Well easier said than done na..

Here are my few tips for it. Be less judgmental... Love without fear... Embrace your own vulnerability n protect it...And above all love n forgive yourself... #happychidernsday folks”

“PS- Don't miss the last n most precious picture with the man to whom each child in India is indebted to for this timeless almost ethereal song.. Gulzarsaab.”

The song "Lakdi Ki Kathi" is from the 1983 movie“Masoom”. The track, which is sung by Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur and Vanita Mishra, was picturised on Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the drama film is an adaptation of the 1980 Erich Segal novel“Man, Woman and Child”, which was also adapted into a Malayalam movie“Olangal” and an American movie“Man, Woman and Child.”

The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles along with Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey. It features Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana and Urmila as child actors.

It was in 1977 with“Karm”, when Urmila made her debut as a child. She was later seen films such as Narsimha,“Rangeela”,“Judaai”,“Satya”,“Jungle”,“Antham”,“Gaayam”,“Indian”,“Kaun?”,“Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya”,“Bhoot”,“Ek Hasina Thi” and“Pinjar”.

Urmila's last movie was in 2014 with“Ajoba”, a Marathi film where she played the role of Purva Rao. She also made a special appearance in the 2018 black comedy-drama Blackmail.