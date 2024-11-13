Astiva Health Celebrates 4-Star CMS Rating, Strengthening Its Role As A Top Medicare Advantage Provider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Astiva Health, a fast-growing leader in culturally responsive Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans, proudly announces that it has earned a prestigious 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2025. This notable achievement highlights Astiva Health's commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized healthcare, particularly to underserved populations across Southern California.

What CMS Star Ratings Mean for Medicare Advantage Plans

The CMS Star Rating system evaluates Medicare Advantage (Part C) and Prescription Drug (Part D) plans on more than 40 quality and performance measures. These include preventive care, member experience, access to care, and chronic disease management. Astiva Health's 4-star rating places it among the top-rated health plan companies in California, enhancing its ability to provide exceptional care and adding benefits to its members.

Financial Implications and Member Benefits

CMS Star Ratings have significant financial implications for Medicare Advantage plans. High-rated plans like Astiva Health can receive up to $1,200 more per beneficiary annually compared to lower-rated plans. This increased funding will be reinvested into expanded member benefits, such as lower co-pays, reduced out-of-pocket expenses, and enhanced supplemental services-including vision, dental, transportation, and fitness programs.

These improvements further fuel member satisfaction and growth, positioning Astiva Health as a leading force in California's Medicare Advantage market.

A Standout in California's Medicare Market

California is home to 95 full-service Medicare Advantage health plan companies. Within Astiva Health's service areas, only 7 companies, including Astiva Health, have earned a 4-star or higher rating for 2025 . This distinction emphasizes Astiva Health's focus on delivering culturally aware, community-based healthcare solutions, ensuring that the diverse senior population across Southern California receives personalized care and access to essential resources.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Star Ratings:



Only seven Medicare Advantage health plan companies within Astiva Health's service areas earned 4 stars or higher for 2025. High Star Ratings improve plan funding, which is reinvested in enhanced member benefits, expanded provider networks, and improved member satisfaction.

Timing With Open Enrollment

Astiva Health's 4-star rating comes at an ideal time, as the Medicare open enrollment period is currently underway (October 15 – December 7, 2024). During this time, eligible beneficiaries can make changes to their Medicare coverage. With its 4-star rating, Astiva Health stands out as an attractive option for beneficiaries seeking high-quality care, financial benefits such as grocery rebates, and wellness programs designed to improve their overall quality of life.

Explore Medicare Plans

Medicare beneficiaries can explore and compare Astiva Health's 4-star plan, along with other Medicare Advantage options, by visiting the Medicare Plan Comparison Tool .

Comprehensive Benefits and Team Dedication

Astiva Health is well known for offering one of the most comprehensive sets of supplemental benefits in the industry. From transportation services and grocery allowances to fitness programs, vision, and hearing care, Astiva Health's plans are designed to improve members' overall health and well-being. This 4-star rating will allow the company to continue expanding and enhancing these offerings, ensuring a high standard of care for all members.

"We are very proud to have earned this 4-star rating from CMS in just our first few years of operation," said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, Co-founder and CEO of Astiva Health. "This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Every department-from healthcare providers to customer service-plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality, personalized care. This rating demonstrates the strength of our collective efforts, and we look forward to further improving health outcomes for our diverse member base."

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining personalized and comprehensive healthcare standards. With a mission to elevate individuals' well-being, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet its members' unique needs. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population fulfills a critical societal need and positions the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential.

For more information about Astiva Health and its services, please visit .

