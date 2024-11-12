Sip, Shop & Celebrate: Ette Vodka Brings Botanical Elegance To The Good Pour's“Taste Of The Holidays”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and Brand CEO of Ette SpiritsORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ette Vodka is excited to announce its participation in The Good Pour's“Taste of The Holidays” event, offering guests an exclusive first public tasting of Flora Mella Honeysuckle Vodka in Florida, alongside the renowned Flora Rosa Rose Vodka.Join us at The Good Pour Longwood on Thursday, November 14, from 5–8pm for an evening dedicated to extraordinary spirits, holiday shopping, and festive cheer. With over 100 wines, beers, and spirits from around the world, live music, and personalized gift options, this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season in style.“We're honored to collaborate with The Good Pour and to be part of their 'Taste of The Holidays' event, which celebrates not only great spirits but also the spirit of giving back,” said David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Ette Spirits.“The Good Pour's commitment to supporting local causes aligns perfectly with Ette's values, and we're thrilled to join forces to bring a unique tasting experience to their community.”Experience Flora Rosa: A Floral MasterpieceEtte's Flora Rosa Vodka is a one-of-a-kind floral creation, crafted from roses picked at full bloom in Bulgaria's famed Rose Valley and distilled six times to achieve unparalleled purity. Known for its delicate aroma and refreshing taste, Flora Rosa offers a unique sensory experience reminiscent of a blossoming garden. Free from artificial flavors, gluten, and animal products, Flora Rosa is the guilt-free luxury every bar cart deserves this season.Introducing Flora Mella: Honeysuckle's EmbraceThe Taste of The Holidays event will also mark the first public tasting of Flora Mella Honeysuckle Vodka in Florida. Featuring a light, honey-sweet infusion of Japanese Honeysuckle, Flora Mella brings a refreshing, summery essence into every sip, whether enjoyed in classic or inventive cocktails. Like all Ette products, Flora Mella is vegan, gluten-free, and crafted solely with natural flavors for a pure, elevated experience.“Our vision with Flora Mella was to bottle the spirit of a summer garden," shares Rabinowitz. "Released on International Vodka Day, this honeysuckle vodka is designed to captivate both vodka aficionados and newcomers to the botanical world.”Sip, Shop, and Celebrate with The Good PourThe Good Pour's“Taste of The Holidays” is a seasonal celebration where guests can sample premium wine and spirits, like Ette Vodka, while enjoying complimentary light bites, live music on The Good Porch, and exclusive savings on wine purchases (10% off six or more bottles). The event also features the Gift Bar where attendees can shop curated holiday gift baskets and boxes, perfect for anyone who appreciates elevated spirits.Ette Vodka is excited to add a touch of elegance to the evening by offering complimentary roses with each Ette Vodka tasting, a gesture that perfectly complements the botanical theme and adds a memorable touch to the holiday festivities.Event DetailsThe Good Pour Longwood:Date: Thursday, November 14Time: 5–8pmAddress: 2648 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32779Event Highlights:●First public tasting of Ette's Flora Mella Honeysuckle Vodka and Flora Rosa Rose Vodka in Florida, with complimentary roses for each tasting.●100+ wines, beers, and spirits from around the world at the Longwood location.●Live music on The Good Porch to create a festive atmosphere.●Complimentary light bites for guests.●Personalized Gift Bar with holiday gift baskets, boxes, bottle engraving, and curated gift options.●Special 10% savings on purchases of six or more bottles of wine.*About Ette VodkaEtte Vodka is dedicated to elevating the vodka category with botanically infused spirits that bring the essence of nature into each bottle. Crafted with only natural flavors, each of Ette's creations-from Flora Rosa to the new Flora Mella-offers a refreshing, guilt-free drinking experience for those who appreciate sophistication and purity in their cocktails.For more information, visit*Discount not valid on Special Buy products. It cannot be combined with any other coupon, discount, or promotional code; greater discount applies.

