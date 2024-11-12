PACIFIC BELLS OPENS NEWEST TACO BELL IN CHIPPEWA FALLS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join the grand opening fiesta early for a chance to win Free Taco Bell for a Year, Nov. 15

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pacific Bells , a leading Taco Bell franchisee operating nearly 300 Taco Bell locations in the U.S., keeps on growing and is opening a new Taco Bell in Chippewa Falls, WI. The latest location at 1083 Chippewa Crossing Blvd. has a grand opening celebration on Friday, November 15. The first 50 customers in line starting at 9 am will receive Free Taco Bell for a Year*. The festivities continue at 10:30 am with a ribbon cutting, entertainment, and more.“We continue to expand our presence in Wisconsin and are proud to bring the beloved Taco Bell menu and offerings to Chippewa Falls,” said Gary Zehr, Regional Vice President of Midwest for Pacific Bells.“Our latest location allows us to share the tasty flavors that fans know and love with even more people, and we look forward to being a supportive part of our new community.”The Chippewa Falls Taco Bell opened for business on November 1st. The location features the brand's classic favorites and specialty items, including the Cravings Value Menu, Cantina Chicken Menu, and more.The new location will be open Monday-Wednesday from 9 am-1 am, Thursday-Saturday from 9 am-2 am, and Sunday from 9 am-12 am. The restaurant offers dine-in, drive-thru, and pickup. Customers may also order delivery of their Taco Bell favorites through DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.Zack Coggins will lead the Chippewa Falls Taco Bell as General Manager. Coggins recently worked at the Rice Lake Taco Bell.Pacific Bells also operates Taco Bell restaurants in Eau Claire and Rice Lake, Wisconsin. They recently opened a location in Greenville that marked their 37th in Wisconsin. Pacific Bells operates nearly 300 Taco Bells across the U.S. To learn more, visit .*Free Taco Bell for a Year includes 12 free Combos (one per month). Excludes Taco Party Packs and Group Meal Deals.About Pacific BellsPacific Bells is one of the nation's largest franchisees of Taco Bell. The company opened its first Taco Bell in Tualatin, Oregon and now operates more than 270 locations across nine states- Alabama, Arkansas, California, Mississippi, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.In addition to Taco Bell, Pacific Bells is a major franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings, and their portfolio also includes European Wax Center, Von Ebert Brewing, Amazing Moving, The Joint, Signarama, Fully Promoted, and more. The company is a subsidiary of Anchor Point Management Group, which specializes in growing brands in the restaurant and health/beauty industries.

