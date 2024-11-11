Logitech Expands Availability Of Refurbished Devices, Offering High-Quality, Affordable Tech For Work And Play

(MENAFN- 3BL) LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN JOSE, Calif., November 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announces the expanded availability of refurbished devices. A full range of products for work and play, including mice, keyboards, tablet accessories, Logitech G gaming gear and speakers, are now available on the Logitech eBay Refurbished brand store in the US and Logitech websites across North America and Europe. Refurbished products are increasingly popular, with consumers looking for alternatives to buying new. High-quality refurbished devices not only reduce electronic waste, but also provide an opportunity for people to access premium technology at a reduced price.

Secondhand shopping is expected to grow, particularly with younger shoppers enthusiastic about buying across various categories, including electronics. According to a recent Conference Board study, the initial appeal of buying a product for a lower cost is immediately rewarding, but it's the thrill of 'thrifting' for unique items that has become a purchase driver and a smart, trendy option. Savvy shoppers are giving refurbished devices a second chance at an increasing rate.

“Consumers can be key partners in the transition toward a waste-free circular economy of the future,” said Sacni Leon, Head of DTX Operations, Returns & Asset Recovery at Logitech.“Our refurbished program offers a 'like-new' alternative for an affordable price. As part of our commitment to reduce waste and extend the life of products, Logitech's Certified Refurbished program supports our community's increased interest in finding that sweet spot of saving money and reducing waste.”

Logitech and Logitech G refurbished products undergo rigorous testing and quality checks, ensuring they meet high standards of performance and reliability. All refurbished products include the required accessories and manuals provided with new products, all fully restored and ready to deliver an exceptional experience. Plus, they have a warranty from the date of purchase.

Many Logitech refurbished products originate from open-box returns from retailers, or have been previously owned, but restored to a like-new condition. Before returning a product to the marketplace, it is inspected by a third party and meets approved criteria.

“Consumers are increasingly choosing refurbished products to get the technology they love for less while helping reduce harmful e-waste going to landfill. As part of the continued growth of our Refurbished programme, we are very excited about the launch of the official Logitech branded store.” - Kumaran Adithyan, General Manager, Global Electronics and Home, eBay.

Logitech and Logitech G Certified Refurbished devices are now available through the Logitech brand store on eBay Refurbished . They can also be purchased through Logitech or LogitechG . Shoppers can choose from various products, including mice, headsets, mobility solutions, and gaming gear.

