Altcoins Acceleration Amid Bitcoin's New Heights
Date
11/11/2024 2:13:11 PM
Market Picture
The crypto market capitalisation has reached $2.75 trillion, approaching the peak of $2.77 trillion reached in March this year. The next target for the crypto bulls looks to be the historical highs at $2.86 trillion and possibly even the next round level of $3.0 trillion.
