Idorsia Is Advancing The Treatment Of Hypertension With New Data At The 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that new data on aprocitentan, the first-and-only dual endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) for the of systemic hypertension, will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions 2024, taking place in Chicago, Illinois, November 16–18, 2024. AHA Scientific Sessions is the preeminent of its kind featuring top global leaders in cardiovascular and brain health. On March 19, 2024, aprocitentan was approved in the US for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs, to lower blood pressure in adult patients who are not adequately controlled on other medications.

As AHA celebrates its centennial year, Martine Clozel, MD, Idorsia's Chief Scientific Officer, has been chosen by a group of leaders in the field to participate in the educational session“Preserving Target Organ Health During Blood Pressure Control: Challenges and Triumphs” with the presentation title“ Targeting the endothelin system in hypertension ”. The session will be held in Room S103D (McCormick Place Convention Center) on Nov 17, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 4:45 PM.

The following poster presentations will be moderated:



“ Efficacy and safety of aprocitentan in patients with resistant hypertension receiving at least 4 antihypertensive medications including beta (β) blockers ”, Weber M, et al. Zone 1, Moderated Digital Poster 1, Nov 17, 2024, 03:25 PM - 03:30 PM. “ Blood pressure reduction in diabetic patients with resistant hypertension: results from the aprocitentan PRECISION study ”, Flack J, et al. Zone 1, Moderated Digital Poster 1, Nov 17, 2024, 03:35 PM – 3:40 PM.

In addition, the following two abstracts on aprocitentan were among the best abstracts presented at AHA's Hypertension Scientific Sessions Specialty Conference in September 2024. To honor the top-scoring abstracts, they have been selected to be re-presented as poster presentations at the annual Scientific Sessions, Science & Technology Hall, South Building, Level 3, Nov 17, 2024, from 03:15 PM - 04:15 PM:



“ A major effect of aprocitentan on albuminuria in patients with resistant hypertension” , Weber M, et al. “ Efficacy and safety of aprocitentan in patients with resistant hypertension and elevated NT-proBNP ”, Weber M, et al.

All abstracts can be found on the congress website .

Idorsia will also be present at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2024 with a TRYVIO (aprocitentan) commercial and medical information booth. Visit the team at booth #1705.

A promotional product theater titled “The Next Era in the Treatment of Hypertension” will be presented by Michael A. Weber, MD, Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine State University of New York on Nov 17, 2024, from 11:15 AM -12:00 PM.

Notes to the editor

About aprocitentan

Aprocitentan is Idorsia's once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ETA and ETB receptors. In May 2022, Idorsia announced positive top-line results of the Phase 3 PRECISION study with aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with resistant hypertension. Detailed results were published in The Lancet and presented as a Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and commentary can be found in the dedicated press release and an investor webcast featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION. On March 19, 2024, aprocitentan was approved as TRYVIOTM in the US. On June 27, 2024, the European Commission granted market authorization for JERAYGOTM (aprocitentan).

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Attachment

