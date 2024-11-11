Netherlands Consumer Profile Report 2024: Key Factors Influencing National Consumer Expenditure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands: Consumer Profile" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Netherlands: Consumer Profile report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure.

The Dutch population remains diverse owing to the continued influx of immigrants, while businesses are continuously catering to the varying needs and taste of its multicultural customers. Ageing population and rise of singleton households are reshaping spending patterns. Concerns around the environment and sustainable foods remain, while stubborn inflation is driving up prices of everyday goods, making consumers more conscious of their purchasing decisions.

Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Economy market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Key findings

Key drivers affecting consumers in the Netherlands in 2023

How developments today shape the consumers of tomorrow

Rising obesity levels increasing concern for public health

Opportunities for growth

Dutch consumers enjoy large levels of home ownership

An increase in expenditure on grocery spending reflects rising living cost

Amsterdam stands out as the hub of consumer expenditure

Key findings of the consumer survey

Gen X consumers demand both quality and value-for-money offerings

Dutch consumers showing increased willingness to purchase store brand goods

Baby Boomers taking the lead with engagement in green activities

Younger generations are the most positive about their future financial situation Gen X places the largest emphasis on work-life balance

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900