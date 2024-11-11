Chinese Car Brands Face Consumer Satisfaction Challenges In Mexican Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican automotive has seen a shift in consumer preferences and satisfaction levels. A recent survey conducted by JD Power Mexico in 2024 sheds light on the performance of various car brands.



The study, which included 7,169 consumers and covered 26 brands and 134 models, reveals interesting trends in the industry.



Chinese car brands have encountered difficulties in meeting Mexican consumer expectations. These brands reported the highest number of problems, with 271 issues per 100 units.



French brands followed closely with 254 problems per 100 units. In contrast, Italian and Japanese brands fared better, with 176 and 201 issues per 100 units, respectively.



MG, a Chinese brand, received the lowest score in design and performance satisfaction. It garnered only 807 points, significantly below the industry average of 888 points.







On the other hand, Toyota emerged as the top performer with an impressive 907 points. Several brands surpassed the industry average. These include RAM, Ford, Hyundai, KIA, Jeep, Nissan, Mazda, Honda, and Toyota .



Brands falling below the average were Chevrolet, FIAT, Mitsubishi, Peugeot, Volkswagen, Dodge, SEAT, Suzuki, Renault, and MG.

Challenges Faced by Chinese Car Brands in Mexico

Gerardo Gómez, General Director of J.D. Power Mexico, offered insights into the situation. He noted that Chinese brands are new to the market and need time to adapt. Brands that fail to adjust quickly may struggle to succeed with consumers.



The survey highlighted specific issues faced by Chinese brands in Mexico . The most common problems reported were Bluetooth connectivity issues, fogged windows, lack of USB ports, and malfunctioning reverse cameras.



These issues indicate areas where improvement is needed. Overall consumer satisfaction with car design and performance in Mexico has declined.



In addition, the average score dropped from 898 points in 2023 to 889 points in 2024. This decrease suggests a need for automakers to address consumer concerns more effectively.



The study also revealed that 58% of customers experienced problems with their vehicles in 2024. This figure shows a slight improvement from 60% in 2023. On average, there were 214 problems reported per 100 vehicles.



These findings underscore the importance of quality and reliability in the automotive industry. As competition intensifies, brands must focus on meeting consumer expectations to succeed in the Mexican market.



The data provides valuable insights for both consumers and manufacturers in the evolving automotive landscape.

