Rexton Introduces Rexton Reach Inox-CIC Li: A Rechargeable, Discreet Hearing Aid For Modern Lifestyles

The durable hearing aid offers wearers an invisible, convenient solution with advanced stabilization that improves hearing in even the most challenging listening situations.



ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 8, 2024

recently announced

Rexton has

launched the

launched the Rexton Reach inoX-CIC Li, a rechargeable completely-in-canal (CIC) hearing aid that allows wearers to be fully involved in every conversation, even in challenging listening environments.

Rexton Reach inoX-CIC Li features an instant-fit design that fits comfortably within the ear canal, making it ideal for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss who value both discretion and rechargeability.

Joining the Rexton Reach platform alongside the Rexton Reach R-Li T , a rechargeable receiver-in-canal (RIC) hearing aid, Rexton Reach inoX-CIC Li ensures that every voice in a conversation is clear and recognizable.

"We introduced the Rexton Reach hearing aid platform to empower wearers to fully participate in group conversations and hear multiple voices simultaneously, even amidst background noise. The Rexton Reach inoX-CIC Li expands on that mission by offering a discreet solution for wearers who may have previously rejected hearing aids due to their appearance, prioritize invisibility and want the convenience of rechargeability. For HCPs, it's an easy-to-fit option for patients who don't want the traditional look of receiver-in-canal hearing aids," said Kerrie Coughlin, Vice President Brand Marketing at WSAudiology.

Rexton

Reach

inoX-CIC

Li: An Invisible Rechargeable Hearing Aid

Rexton Reach inoX-CIC is equipped with Rexton's voice stabilizer technology that creates differentiation between closer and farther away speakers so wearers can focus on voices they need to hear while also hearing them at the right volumes.

The hearing aids connect seamlessly with smartphones via the Rexton App, enabling users to control volume, programs, sound balance, and access remote care with ease. They feature an impressive wear time of up to 28 hours. They are fully charged in four hours via USB or wireless Qi charging, with a 30-minute fast charge adding up to six hours of runtime. They can also be charged on-the-go with a stylish charging case that holds up to four full charges.

Rexton Reach inoX-CIC Li features a robust Lifeproof® design that can withstand the drops, splashes, and scratches of everyday life and is built with rugged components that are extensively tested to ensure they can withstand whatever life throws at them. It also features an ATEX certification, which verifies that they are tested and approved to be intrinsically safe for use in potentially explosive environments.

"Rexton Reach inoX-CIC Li represents the perfect blend of discretion, performance, and convenience," continued Coughlin. "Wearers look for hearing aids that not only help them hear better but also fit seamlessly into their lives. This new addition to our Rexton Reach platform achieves that goal. By providing a hearing aid that is both reliable and discreet, we're empowering users to confidently participate in every aspect of their personal and professional lives."

Rexton Reach inoX-CIC

Li

is available in Mocha and Black

color options. It's available at select hearing care professionals (HCPs), HearUSA centers, and Costco Hearing Centers nationwide.

For more information about Rexton Reach and its features and availability, visit . For hi-res photography, click here .

About Rexton

Rexton is a global hearing aid brand established in 1955. At Rexton, we believe that nothing hearing related should ever be left to chance, both for the people with hearing loss, and those who depend upon them. We understand the challenges those with hearing loss face, and in response we offer proven hearing technology that is made Lifeproof, so it can be counted upon to perform reliably in even the most challenging of environments. At work, at home, in harsh weather or climates, you can always RELY ON REXTON.

