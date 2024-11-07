Alt.Ai Announces Collaboration With Sambanova

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

alt announces collaboration with SambaNovaーWorking together to find the best process for both reasoning and learning

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce the start of a technical and business collaboration with SambaNova Systems (head office: Palo Alto, California; CEO: Rodrigo Liang), makers of the only purpose-built, full stack AI platform.This time, alt collaborates with SambaNova, a Silicon Valley–based company that provides the fastest and most efficient AI inference services.To implement a unique generative AI use case called P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence), alt is conducting research and development to improve the accuracy of AI learning and inference. By strengthening its collaboration with SambaNova, one of the world's leading chipmakers, we will brush up on the learning and inference aspects of AI, and continue to improve the final speed, accuracy, and cost performance of our products.*For reference: alt's LHTM-OPT2 achieves world's highest accuracy and inference speed as a lightweight LLM with Japanese RAG (Retrieval-augmented generation):Toshinori Kujiraoka, Vice President of Asia Pacific at SambaNova Systems, says, "SambaNova Systems, founded in Silicon Valley in 2017, provides the fastest AI inference services using our own unique architecture. SambaNova's platform is utilized by alt Inc., a global leader in P.A.I. and AI clone technology, and the collaboration between the two companies is expected to further advance technologies in this field."Through this collaboration, we will strengthen our communication intelligence platform AI GIJIROKU and AI Agent development platform altBRAIN , and enhance the global marketing efforts of both companies.■For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions■About altBRAINaltBRAIN is a generative AI platform developed and distributed by alt Inc., utilizing the capabilities of the company's large language model LHTM-2. The platform enables the easy, no-code creation of a diverse range of BRAINs; examples include historical figures and celebrities like Oda Nobunaga, a game strategy BRAIN, and diagnostic BRAINs for fields such as internal medicine and pediatrics.*Official launch and service started in September 2023:■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept). We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Junki Komura (Business Headquarters)e-mail: ...

