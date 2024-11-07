Gustus Vitae Selected As One Of Oprah's Favorite Things 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gustus Vitae, a Californian woman owned and led small family business,

announced today that their Gourmet French Fry Seasoning Set

is included in 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily

and in Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12.

"Since beginning in our local Farmer's Market, our small-batch, hand-crafted gourmet seasonings are made with only the best in all natural, sustainably sourced ingredients," says Elizabeth Kernan , CEO.

"Our mission is to share the magic of cooking, and our artisan seasonings make it easy and healthy for everyone to transform simple meals into signature dishes," observes Elizabeth.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily , "If you believe nothing is better than French fries, I'd like to introduce you to seasoned French fries. Pro tip: Try these chef-quality ingredients with your air fryer."

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide,

often serving as a launch pad for small businesses like Gustus Vitae and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance

to win all of the items

on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (oprah-favorite-things/)

which runs from

November 12 through November 23, 2024.

About Gustus Vitae:

Gustus Vitae is California small-batch crafter of artisanal seasonings, infused sea salts, and gourmet spice blends. A woman owned and led family company, Gustus Vitae's gourmet products are hand-crafted using only the finest in sustainably sourced, all natural ingredients. Their mission is to share the magic of cooking, and empower people to create and share delicious, healthy meals with their family, friends, and community.

PR Contact Information:

Jasmine Carter

[email protected]

(424) 229-2367

